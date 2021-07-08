On July 7, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Lake Wales City Commissioner Kristen Fitzgerald for being charged with felony crimes in June.
If Fitzgerald is acquitted from her interference with custody and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges before the next city election (April 2022), she would be re-appointed and be eligible for back pay.
In the meantime, the Lake Wales city charter states that the commission has 30 days to fill Fitzgerald's seat through the end of her term. Interested applicants are tasked with sending their resume to the city.
Al Goldstein lost to Fitzgerald by 33 votes of 1,893 votes cast during the most recent Lake Wales city election on April 6, 2021.
Goldstein was asked if he was planning on sending in his resume to the city clerk.
“I want in on it,” Goldstein said. “I can hit the road running and it's only for the next seven or eight months.”
Goldstein said getting a leadership role in the Florida League of Cities in his first term as city commissioner is evidence that he has the experience – and desire – to take his former job back. Goldstein said he would be turning in his paperwork to the city clerk possibly by Friday, July 8.
The next Lake Wales City Commission meeting is July 20.