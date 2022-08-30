It was the day America forever changed.
September 11, 2001.
Even now, more than 20 years later, the memory and effects of that day linger on. With the anniversary of September 11 shortly approaching, the Davenport Historical Society (DHS) has built a special September 11 exhibit.
“It’s a moving exhibit,” said DHS President Freida Priest. “It’s emotional because it has to do with our country and the pain that we endured during that awful day.”
The idea for the exhibit began several months ago.
“I guess it all started when we moved in the new museum,” Priest said. “We wanted to concentrate on a new topic each quarter. We decided we had these items already here. People started bringing things to us. We are in awe at how it turned out.”
The exhibit includes newspapers, photos, artwork, memorabilia and more.
“All the cards that you see, those are all the people who have perished,” said DHS Past President Harriet Rust. “It’s both sides.”
Each card lists multiple names of the fallen. “When I was putting the names on the board, I got emotional,” Priest said. “That’s another reason why I thought it was important for us to acknowledge that day…We do have all 3,000 names listed.”
The two-sided exhibit, housed in the very center of the museum, is split by category.
“This side is all first responders,” said DHS Treasurer Kathy Linder of the northmost facing. It was important to those constructing the display that the exhibit not only pay respect to those on the planes or in the towers on that fateful day, but to all those who lost their lives that day trying to save them.
“I just thought that it was only fair that the first responders receive recognition,” Priest said. “They were there too and many of them lost their lives.”
The southernmost side concentrates more on the Twin Towers, the planes, the war on terror and the day in general.
“It totally changed everything,” said Priest. “It just makes you realize that life is very precious, and it can be changed in a moment.”
While the exhibit only began in mid-August, it is already getting a good response.
“People come in and they’re surprised that we have it here,” Priest said.
There’s plenty of time left for those hoping to catch the seasonal exhibit.
“We want to keep this up until after Veterans Day and then we want to go into Christmas mode,” said Priest. “Then in the spring, we want to do historic homes. We have things lined up.”
Some DHS members are making quilts to be presented at a Veterans Day presentation on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. featuring retired United States Air Force Colonel Gary Clark. The quarterly exhibit will transition following this presentation. Since moving from Davenport City Hall to its permanent home at the Peter Rust Community Center earlier this year, DHS memberships and visitations have enjoyed a spike.
“Our membership has grown since the opening of the museum probably 25 percent more,” Priest said. “We’re excited to bring all of this to the citizens of Davenport.”