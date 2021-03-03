On Feb. 4, a post on the Facebook page for Polk County Public Schools read, “We're not exactly sure what's happening in the digital media class at Ridge Community High, but it always seems really, really cool.”
The post was accompanied by four colorful photos of students at work during the course, which is taught by Timothy Frost.
Frost, when asked, sums up what is happening in his class succinctly: students are creating.
“The goal of my digital media production classes is to provide students a place to create,” he said. “It seems as if education has mostly become about data, testing and metrics — and in my opinion, it can really adversely affect the creative mind.
“For some students, having an elective course that allows them the freedom to create, experiment and produce projects is a breath of fresh air.”
Frost is in his first year in this role and says he is excited to see what his students will continue to produce. He says the course focuses on technical skills, yes, but also on what he calls “soft skills” — things such as project management and organization, communication, collaboration and meeting deadlines.
“Our media production classes are responsible for producing our weekly school recap show, “The Strike,” as well as other series like “In the Know” that help to benefit our school community,” Frost said. “I allow students to take ownership of their work and I want them to get excited about the projects they are producing.”
Among many other projects Ridge Students have worked on recently are things such as music video covers. The coursework, Frost says, also offers the opportunity to earn industry certification in several Adobe products.
“There is a ton of creative talent out here in Davenport and Haines City – and I’m excited to give kids an opportunity to build their skills and launch careers in the media production field,” he said.