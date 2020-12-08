Polk County Public Schools is asking the community to help name its newest elementary school.
The school, located at 201 Bella Citta Blvd. in Davenport, will open in Aug. 2021. Measuring 126,834 square-feet, the school will serve up to 996 students in the fast-growing northeast Polk area.
After researching the surrounding area, a naming committee comprised of school, district and community leaders has selected two possible names for the school.
Members of the public are asked to cast their vote by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/davenportelem20b.
Voting will close Dec. 14. The two possible names for the school are:
Bella Citta Elementary
This name pays tribute to the surrounding area of the school. Translated from Italian, bella citta means “beautiful city.”
White Sands Elementary
The area the school will serve is located in Florida’s ridge, a sandy geological feature that runs for approximately 150 miles and rises about 300 feet above sea level. This name is inspired by the white sand that comprises the ridge.
After voting closes, the winning name will go to the Polk County School Board for approval on Jan. 26, 2021.