In his first few months as a new employee with the Davenport Police Department, Officer Mario Dixon was named Officer of the Quarter.
“I was extremely surprised,” Dixon said of the honor, which was bestowed on him at the Davenport City Commission meeting Monday, May 1st. “I’m the newbie. I’m grateful, honored, and humbled. “
Officers of the Quarter are nominated by their peers. A selection committee chooses the winner.
“They just felt he went above and beyond and I agree,” added Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker.”
In a busy and fruitful three-day period, Dixon recovered more than 150 grams of marijuana and two stolen guns.
One week after three-day arrest spree, Dixon arrested a woman with roughly 16 grams of crystal meth and a glass pipe.
“Things like that shows that they are out there being proactive and we’re trying to fight the drugs and the guns that plague the county,” said Parker.
“I don’t like to just sit and do nothing,” Dixon said. “I’m here to do a job and that’s what I want to do.”
Two family members influenced Dixon’s love of police work.
His grandfather was a police officer, and his mother was a police dispatcher in his hometown of Clewiston.
Dixon was enamored with his grandfather’s stories and pictures about his police work.
Dixon often found himself hanging around the school resource officer’s office when he was in sixth grade.
It turned into a big moment when that resource officer introduced Dixon to the Explorer program.
As a high school student, he worked in the dispatch office in Hendry County.
Dixon hung with the Explorer program until his first year in college when he supervised the program.
Dixon built a resume with an A.S. in criminal justice at Valencia College. He earned his B.S. in management and leadership with Capella University.
He has tons of experience. He’s worked at the Orange County and Hendry County Sheriff’s office.
Plus, he was a field training officer, and then went to school to become a field training officer.
On top of that, he was a member of the Emergency Response Team while in Osceola.
In addition, he spent two years working with canines. He also worked as an Osceola County School District Area Transportation manager.
“I keep myself busy,” he said.
“I still did law enforcement with the traffic operation,” he said of his Osceola Schools transportation job.
But he wanted to get back to the police force.
“I still had law enforcement in my blood,” he said. “My better half said she could see my eyes light up when I talk about law enforcement.”
He went on Indeed and often saw an open position in Davenport.
He’s happy to be in the area.
When on duty, he prefers to drive in “black out mode” at night in neighborhoods.
If he finds an occupied vehicle late at night, or smells marijuana, it usually means a vehicle search.
“The odor of pot gives probable cause,” he said. “If I smell marijuana, I’m going to stop the car.”
“We need him out there to continue to do that,” Chief Parker said of Dixon’s removal of guns and drugs. “He took it off the street so it won’t go to someone else. “
The quarterly honor is another step to his future.
“I have aspirations to climb the ranks,” he said. “I want to be a sheriff. This agency is growing and the city is growing. I plan on growing with it.”