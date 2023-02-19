Maybe it’s the luck of the Irish.
The girl who sunk a basketball into the incorrect net in her first-ever organized basketball game ended up leading her team in scoring and the same girl who never played flag football before is the team’s quarterback.
The head girls’ basketball coach and athletic director at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy are nearly stunned when it comes to senior Breanne Doherty.
“She’s the hidden gem nobody knows about,” said Explorers head girls’ basketball coach Philip Timothy. “Most players play their whole careers and not put up numbers like she has.”
“I’ve never coached anyone like that at any level,” said Ridgeview Global Athletic Director David Izzo. “She’s just a sponge and obviously a hard worker.”
Doherty was born in Ireland, but she grew up mostly in the Four Corners area, but had never played any organized sports. When Doherty was in eighth grade, her family had to return to Ireland for health reasons in relation to her father.
During that time Doherty attended school in Ireland, but in a sense, she was held back a year by the school system in Ireland.
Doherty returned to Central Florida last fall with her brother, Cahir, and her mother, Josephine, so the two could take benefit from advantages available to them in the United States.
Although those advantages were in question when Doherty signed up for basketball tryouts.
Izzo had to file a hardship appeal with the Florida High School Activities Association asking the association to let Doherty play as a fifth-year senior since she has not played eight consecutive semesters in high school in any sport.
It went to a courtroom decision, which was granted by the FHSAA.
“We were very thankful for the opportunity,” Izzo said. “That’s why we have sports. She didn’t play any over there (Ireland).
“I’ve always loved playing sports,” Doherty said. “I was always outside playing in Ireland. I tried to start a team in Ireland, but there was no interest.”
She often played with neighborhood friends or against her brother, Cahir, also a senior at Ridgeview Global.
“I’m tougher,” she said of their sibling competitiveness. “We’re really close now. That’s why I wanted to learn – to beat him.”
When she arrived at Ridgeview, she had wanted to play volleyball, but there was only one week left in the season.
Next was basketball, which she played often against Cahir. “I learned a lot from him,” Doherty said. “He taught me how to shoot.”
Izzo had seen Doherty in physical education in middle school and remembered Doherty.
“She was always out there playing hard,” he said. “She didn’t care about getting dirty.”
Timothy was surprised and impressed when Doherty joined the basketball team.
“I saw someone who definitely looked talented, but was raw,” he said. “We worked individually (in his basketball class) on shooting and dribbling.”
“She has a beautiful shot,” added Izzo.
“She made every practice,” said Timothy. “She did everything I wanted and she wanted more. She has the physical tools. She just needs reps. She has the height (5’8”). She is quick enough and has a nice release.”
Doherty was named co-captain and managed to average 12 points a game. She finished the season with a flourish in the last six games, including scoring more than 20 points in each of her last two games.
Doherty was definitely nervous at first about basketball.
“At the beginning I was not shooting or passing,” she said. “I was kind of lost.”
“Most of her growth came dribbling and dribbling through traffic,” Timothy said. “And making the right pass and seeing the floor.”
“There were a lot of things you have to learn if you haven’t played the game,” said Doherty. “I learned a lot from (teammate) Amani Hill. Halfway through the season I was excited to play and really wanted to get out there. I wish I was here at the beginning when I was a freshman coming up through the school. Now I’ll do any sports that are there.”
Timothy is also the defensive coordinator in flag football.
“She’s got an arm,” he said. “We’ve got someone who can throw the ball and she’s smart. I can’t wait to start the season.”