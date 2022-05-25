There were a lot of boats on the lakes this past weekend, and it’s probably going to be that way for a few months.
It only makes sense…when you live in a county with 554 lakes, getting out on a boat is kind of the go-to thing to do for many folks.
Hopefully, all of the operators and passengers are knowledgeable of the rules and laws, and of course all of the safety measures.
The responsibilities you have when you’re on the water are mostly based in safety, but let’s also keep in mind that everyone should be courteous to others. A lot of the people out there are enjoying the time as a leisure activity…it’s supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable.
We are fortunate that there are so many lakes, and some of them are large in size. But still, certain areas are more popular than others.
Swimmers, kayakers, paddleboarders and anglers don’t want to be bothered by loud music, or boats creating large wakes, or personal watercrafts zipping by dangerously close. Also be mindful of areas close to residential areas.
In essence, lake-time is no different from any other time that you’re out in public. Be respectful toward others, obey the rules, and stay safe.
For those who can’t simply do that, keep in mind that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are also out there on the lakes in their boats and they will be looking for those who can’t play nice with others or aren’t being safe.