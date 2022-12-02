The holiday season is fast approaching, and many people are looking to add a new four-legged member to their families.
There’s no better way to find that new furry friend than to join us at our annual Pet Fest – and we are excited to tell you that we are waiving all our pet adoption fees on the day of the event!
Our goal at Pet Fest is to adopt out as many forever friends as we can. Adopting a pet for free saves you the $40 adoption fee, and includes the following items for more cost savings:
• License tag (regularly $10)
• Microchip (regularly $15)
• Vaccinations (regularly $25)
• Preventive care (regularly $40)
• Sterilization (regularly $65)
We are also partnering with TLC PetSnip, Inc. to provide vaccinations for dogs – this is not available for cats as it is unsafe for cats to be examined outside. Vaccines are $10 each and you can choose from Rabies 1 year, DA2PPv, Bordetella, and Lepto. This includes a free examination and microchipping.
We all know everyone loves a new puppy or kitten on Christmas day, but we want to remind you to take pet adoptions seriously. Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment. Puppies and kittens grow up to become dogs and cats, and once the newness wears off, people may be tempted to bring the animals back.
Please be responsible and invest in obedience classes or read books or manuals to learn how to lovingly take care of and train your pet how to properly behave.
We know everyone loves surprises, but it’s better to be safe than sorry – make sure someone is ready for this responsibility before you surprise them with a new pet. We also have lots of mature dogs and cats available for adoption, which make great pets for older adults in need of companionship.
Bring the whole family for a day of fun, even if you’re not ready to adopt. We’ll have vendors, including food and drink trucks, along with face painting, train and rides, and a petting zoo for the kids. We’ll also have Pets with Santa photos!
If you’re interested in being a vendor, or just want more information, contact Polk County Animal Control at 863-577-1762, visit our website www.polkpets.org, or check us out on Facebook www.facebook.com/Polk-County-Animal-Control.