“Hey David. I thought you might write about mothers for Mother’s Day. Kind of sad you overlooked them.”
Thanks, T. Normally I do write about mothers on Mother’s Day. I apologize to all the moms out there. I just didn’t quite have it in me this year as I thought about writing a Mother’s Day column. Let me see if I can explain.
My mom is now 92. She raised five children and one husband. All her life she did for other people. She personified servant leadership.
Then, more than a decade ago, Alzheimer’s struck. First, we noticed she drove slower and took a lot longer to find her way home from the grocery store than normal. For more than 10 years, it’s been a struggle to see the wit in the woman inside the fog of the dementia.
She waited on other people her entire life. Now, she has 24-hour care, seven days a week, in her home, from four ladies who love and adore her. I’m not sure she’s in any hurry to pass on to the other side.
My mother has been in and out of hospice three times. We like to say she has “graduated” from hospice three times.
In addition to Alzheimer’s, she became frail. She fell numerous times. Broke her leg, her pelvis, her hip, her leg again. She liked to tell people that once she broke her leg in three places but can only remember going to one of them. She’s fully bedridden now.
Many of our visits she’s just sleeping. I kiss her on the forehead and tell her I love her.
I will softly caress her bare arm and tell her what’s going on with her extended family. Sometimes, she’s just playing possum and when I give her another kiss as I leave and say, “I love you,” she’ll say “I love you” back.
Not too long ago I was jollying around with her and said, “I love you more than ice cream.” She responded, “I love you more than doing laundry.” There was that wit again, briefly, but still there. Hidden. Damn Alzheimer’s.
But other times it is just too hard to understand what she is saying – even when she is energetic and talkative. Sometimes energetic and talkative all night, all day, all night and all day again. Up 48 hours straight, according to the caregivers.
My brother Jeff and I go to see her regularly.
Each time I go is a moment of grace. There is a connection to something spiritual in those moments.
Our visit creates a sense of calm and perspective in our angry and urgent outside world. Strangely, as COVID-19 crushed our business, visiting my 92-year-old bed-ridden mother became a large part of my therapy.
Sometimes, though, I’m tired. When it came time to write a column about Mother’s Day this year – I was tired. I went to see her today. Those moments today between 92-year-old mother and son recharged my batteries and thus this response to you.
What are we on this earth for, if not for those moments with our family?
