As they begin to celebrate their 40th season, the Haines City Community Theatre is happy to announce that it is using the 100-year-old piano that the Haines City Historical Society has been holding for them for the last several years.
The piano has a plaque on it which states, “Donated to Haines City Community Theatre by Bessie Ethridge 6/1992.
Forty years ago, the theater was located at the Clay Court Center. When that space was taken, it was no longer able to to hold performances there. It was faced with the dilemma of what to do with the treasured piano. The Historical Society stepped in and offered to keep the piano on display at its location. The theatre settled into its current location, “the old library,” at the Lake Eva Community Park, 303 Ledwith Ave., and the piano was forgotten. The space can accommodate 80 patrons. The Historical Society is now undergoing some restorations of its own and reached out to offer the piano back.
This small theater, which was dark for over a year from COVID-19 restrictions, was able to raise enough money to move the piano back to its home and restore it. The cost to move and restore this historic piano was approximately $1,000. However, donations are still needed to help maintain the musical treasure.
The Haines City Community Theatre was able to use the piano in its production of “The Curious Savage,” which played from Nov. 6–21. The group eagerly looks forward to using the piano in its next production “Nunsense,”which will run Jan. 21to Feb. 13.
Chris Walsh, president of the Board of Directors for the Haines City Community Theatre, said, “I want to stress to the community that we are now open on Fridays. In the past we were not, so this is something new.”
Season tickets are available online at https://hcct.booktix.com/
The need to maintain this century-old piano is still a daunting task. The theatre is in need of donations to keep the music playing. Send donations to P.O. Box 1452, Haines City 33845 or donate online at: https://hcct.booktix.com/.