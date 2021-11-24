A Mulberry man was arrested for drunk driving after driving 113 mph on Interstate 4, according Polk County deputies.
Cameron Peterson, 23, of Mulberry, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving yesterday on Nov. 23, and was booked into the Polk County Jail.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Peterson speed by his marked patrol car driving a silver Kia Optima eastbound I- 4 at approximately 7:40 p.m. He was weaving in and out of traffic. The deputy caught up to the Optima and clocked Peterson’s speed on digital radar at 113 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, a Sheriff’s Office report stated
The deputy pulled him over near Kathleen Road near Lakeland. When the deputy made contact, he observed multiple signs that Peterson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He moved slowly, giggled during his interview, and had to lean on his vehicle to remain upright, the report stated. His faced was flushed, he spoke with a distinct slurred speech pattern, he showed confusion at times, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and the odor of alcohol was present from his breath. He was alternately aggressive and upset to being apologetic and polite, the report stated.
Peterson refused to submit to a lawful breath test. His driver’s license was confiscated, and his driving privileges have been suspended for one year per Florida law.
“Interstate 4 is dangerous enough without this kind of extraordinarily dangerous driving behavior. It’s a miracle that no one was hurt by his reckless conduct,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.