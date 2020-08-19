WINTER HAVEN – Each year, as a little girl from a small town near Cincinnati, Jennifer Garula anticipated the family’s summer vacations.
It wasn’t the first portion of the trip – the sandy beaches at Cape Coral – that she looked forward to as much as the second leg – the tourist attractions. Back in the 70s and 80s, the family ventured annually to Walt Disney World and, finally, to Cypress Gardens.
“It’s so strange how life brings you full circle sometimes,” said Garula, the new chief executive officer of the East Polk County Association of Realtors (EPCAR). “I’ve had lots of déjà vu moments. It’s been strange and, at the same time, comforting, even though Winter Haven has changed so much since then. I just loved it (the area) and I never thought I’d be able to represent the area like I am now.”
On July 20, Garula officially took the helm of EPCAR, hit the ground running and shows no signs of slowing down. With an extensive background with non-profits including sports organizations, education institutions and real estate associations, she is excited about the opportunity.
“The opportunity is amazing and the foundation has been laid to elevate and enhance EPCAR into the new decade,” she said. “I’m excited to lead alongside dedicated volunteers and a professional staff.”
She said that the EPCAR Board of Directors established her path with the Strategic Plan 2020-2023. The top three goals included in that plan are to establish a (new) building task force, build a mobile app for members and build a roadmap to association leadership. Additionally, 13 other goals follow.
But, first things first, and she said, for her, that has been the day-to-day business in the EPCAR office.
“The majority of what I’ve been doing is operational transitions,” Garula said.
And, due to COVID-19, it has been necessary to conduct most introductions via computer or telephone.
“My first couple of weeks have been very virtual — but still great experiences,” she said. “I’ve been using phone and email in addition to Zoom.”
Garula lives in Lithia with her two sons and replaced outgoing CEO Marisol Correa-Barbosa.
According to epcar.com, EPCAR is a REALTOR® association founded in 1925. A trade association 501C6, EPCAR was organized for the purposes of meeting the needs of its members and those businesses interested in furthering the real estate industry.
Since its inception, EPCAR has grown from a small to medium-sized association and its membership has spanned generations.