Many of Polk County’s students will be attending different schools this fall as they move up in grades when the 2023-2024 school year begins Friday.
However, this week more than 650 Elbert Elementary School students from east Winter Haven will be temporarily relocated to a new school, informally named Scenic Terrace, in Haines City. According to the website, Scenic Terrace is roughly a car ride of 15 minutes and approximately 10 miles away from their zoned school of Elbert Elementary.
According to the Elbert Elementary page on the Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) website, the 61-year-old Elbert Elementary School will be demolished as part of a $50 million modernization project.
It will be paid for through impact fees and the half-cent sales tax referendum for school construction and improvements.
“Elbert students deserve the best learning environment,” the website reads. “The school will undergo a complete modernization. The project could take up to two years to finish if construction takes place in phases. Nearly the entire school will be demolished and rebuilt. The new campus will have two-story buildings covering more than 126,800 square feet.”
Elbert principal Alex Wise is pumped about both new schools.
“I’m so excited for this change for our Elbert students to relocate to a beautiful, brand-new school. I’m also excited for our Elbert Community when we return to Winter Haven, to be able to go back to a brand-new building again. It’s a unique opportunity,” Wise said.
The website mentions time, money, the necessity of modernization with aging buildings, modern safety features, current sanitary requirements, population boom, construction challenges within a limited amount of space on campus, safety and the unique opportunity for Elbert’s students and staff to learn at a new school while their school is rebuilt.
It points out in bold yellow highlighted words “PCPS would provide bus transportation to all K-5 students zoned for Elbert Elementary.”
Elbert students will be picked up at their regular bus stops. Students may ride to school in cars as well.
A full webpage panel mentions the population boom, pointing out that Polk County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. Polk’s current student population of 110,000 students is projected to grow by 50,000 students over the next 12 to 15 years.
The capacity for the newly remodeled Elbert Elementary maxes out at 996 students, making room for an expansion of 371 future students from the current 625.
Parents were informed of the change in a number of ways. An orientation is scheduled for today, Aug. 9, at Scenic Terrace.
Parent Katie White, who lives in the neighborhood behind Elbert Elementary, plans to send her daughter, 6, to Elbert/Scenic Terrace.
She received a phone message about the relocation in the spring. She was also offered the opportunity to send her daughter to another nearby school. She said there was also a town meeting about the relocation. In addition, she attended a meeting at the end-of-the school year program and picked up a flier about the relocation.
“I wasn’t happy now that my child will be further out,” she said. “To me it’s a hassle (for her) to be moved so far away. It’s just a hassle. That’s a 40-minute drive. They could have put them in schools that were closer.”
Her daughter will ride the bus to Scenic Terrace. “I have no choice,” White said. “To drive 40 minutes is a significant amount of gas. It’s out of my area.”
However, while the inconvenience is her biggest concern, she feels confident in the education her daughter will receive.
“The teacher is what matters overall,” she said.
Gina Garay-Castro lives near Elbert Elementary as well. Her son recently finished fifth grade there. Garay-Castro will be caring for her grandson, 5, this year while her daughter is deployed in the military. Garay-Castro moved to Florida from New York, where she was a paraprofessional. She learned of the relocation news “way before school ended,” she said.
“I like the staff at Elbert,” she said. “With my son, we used to walk (to Elbert). Sometimes he was a car rider. I wanted him to be at Elbert. I know the principal and the staff. I went to see the new building. It’s beautiful. My daughter didn’t want him to ride the bus. He’s small. I’ll have to see if I can take him. We have to do what we have to do. There’s no perfect. Once everyone knows what to do it will be okay.”
“I’m worried it’s the first time in any facility,” Garay-Castro continued. “Like every other parent, unless you know who is going to take care of your child... You can’t trust the unknown. I’m also giving credit to the staff and educators. It’s just a lot on their hands. It’s not an easy thing. They’re going to be fine.”
Polk County Public Schools had planned for the relocation in advance of this school year. The Elbert/Scenic Terrace start and release times will remain the same.
“The feedback has been positive overall, though there is always some apprehension with a change this big,” said Kyle Kennedy, PCPS Senior Coordinator for Media Relations.
The decision to temporarily transfer students to the new school points that “SAFETY…Most importantly, students would need to be kept away from the dangers and distractions of the construction areas,” the website reads. “Temporarily relocating our students and staff to a new school site would be the safest and quickest way to completely rebuild and modernize Elbert Elementary.”
The Elbert students and staff are expected to mainly use the elementary section of the new school.
The modernization pages lists what Elbert will gain including science labs, closed-circuit studio/classroom, media center, a combined cafeteria/auditorium, early learning center for pre-schoolers and kindergartners, two grade-appropriate playgrounds, designated car lines and specific area for bus drop off and pickup.
Finally, the website concludes that students will return to Elbert once it’s rebuilt.