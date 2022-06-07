Amid the discord that has plagued the city of Haines City recently, the City Commission and audience members came together in a showcase of unity in support of naming Public Safety Director and Interim City Manager James Elensky as the city’s new city manager.
“I think it’s been evident for the last several months that what this city needs above all is a period of restoration to an organization that is seen as one moving forward with everyone of its residents in mind,” said Commissioner Roy Tyler, while adding that it was his recommendation that Elensky be the number one selectee due in large part to his experience with other members of the city staff.
Tyler’s fellow commissioners gave similar nods of support.
“Several times when we needed a person to step up to the plate we looked to our right and looked to our left and James Elensky said I’ll take that and he stood up and he stepped up and I think that we should stand up and should step up for him,” Commissioner Morris West said. “So, when it comes to my vote, if we are going to stay in-house, it would be James Elensky."
The support continued across the dais.
“I’ve seen Mr. Elensky being the one that is always willing to help,” said Commissioner Omar Arroyo. “I’ve seen every time if it was needed for him to step up, he was there….We need to find some peace in the city so we can move it forward…I think we have already a very good candidate that knows how the city works, knows everybody that works in the city, and is willing to help.”
Vice Mayor Jayne Hall said that she would be honored to call Elensky, “City Manager Jim.”
“I think we definitely have a candidate that brings commitment,” Hall said. “He’s proved it over and over and he brings his heart to the job. So I’ve supported him from day one and it hasn’t changed.”
Mayor Anne Huffman agreed as well.
“I supported him from day one,” said Huffman. “I know that he is a good leader. I think that he will be able to lead our team to where we are getting better and better.”
Several members of the audience stood up and voiced support for Elensky as well.
The commission unanimously voted 5-0 to select Elensky for the city manager position, and Elensky accepted.
Elensky selected Commissioner Tyler to begin his negotiations. Elensky, Tyler, and City Attorney Fred Reilly will meet over the next month to work out contract details and will present a proposal to the commission at the July 7 Commission meeting.
Residents removed from meeting
As has been the case with many previous meetings, there were disgruntled speakers during the public comments portion.
As comments sometimes veered from city business and appeared to borderline on personal attacks, some residents were asked to sit down or escorted out of the meeting as Huffman reminded the crowd of the decorum expected to be followed in the meeting.
One of the speakers that Huffman asked to be removed, was Barry Gaston.
Following his removal, Huffman alleged that Gaston is the boyfriend of City Clerk Erica Anderson. Anderson then asked Vice Mayor Hall to be excused from the meeting.
The tension between Huffman and Anderson followed the special meeting two days earlier called by Huffman which was focused on Anderson.
The next City Commission meeting is scheduled for June 16.