Throughout his life, one of the things that has stayed constant for Jim Elensky has been his willingness to step up when help is needed.
So it was of little surprise that when the Haines City City Commission asked Elensky, 54, to serve as interim city manager following the suspension of then City Manager Edward Dean, he again stepped up and filled the role.
“I will do whatever it takes to help (Assistant City Manager) Auburn (Taylor),” said Elensky at the May 2 special meeting. “I will lead the city.”
A month later, the commission stepped up for Elensky, voting unanimously to officially hire him as Haines City’s new city manager.
“Several times when we needed a person to step up to the plate we looked to our right and looked to our left and James Elensky said I’ll take that and he stood up and he stepped up and I think that we should stand up and should step up from him,” said Commissioner Morris West at the June 2 meeting.
The city made it official on June 9, unanimously approving the contract negotiated by Elensky, Commissioner Roy Tyler, and City Attorney Fred Reilly.
“Jim has proven leadership skills and the education that prepared him to bring our city back to the levels of integrity and honor we owe the great residents of Haines City,” said Mayor Anne Huffman. “I voted for him to be the city manager in 2021 and again in June 2022 because of the confidence in his ability to move Haines City forward.”
The five-year contract guarantees an annual salary of $170,000.
However, that figure is a bit misleading because unlike other similar contracts, Haines City does not provide health insurance coverage for Elensky. The increased salary took into consideration that Elensky would be paying for his own health insurance through the county instead. Elensky was also provided with a city vehicle.
Elensky holds a masters of science in management from Warner University, a bachelor of science in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager (CPM) program at Florida State University.
Elensky is eager to roll up his sleeves and get started.
“I want to work hard for the citizens and the Commission and make sure their visions are completed,” Elenksy said. “I’m excited to be here and looking forward to working with the citizens and the commission.”
The connection with the residents of Haines City is especially important for Elensky.
“Once I put a deputy in place, I’m going to have a town hall meeting at different places to introduce myself and the top executive team and department directors,” said Elensky. “That way, people can put a face to a name.”
Elensky intends to hold a town hall meeting at a minimum of four different sites throughout the city.
“That way we can have a good conversation about the direction of our city,” Elensky said of the future interaction with the residents of Haines City.
Elensky is looking forward to similar discussions with the City Commission.
“It’s about making sure that the direction that the City Commission gives me is followed through,” said Elensky. “I’m the guy that should make it happen. I want to take the ideas from the commission and figure out how to make it happen.”
The desk in Elensky’s office is already littered with scattered papers and folders, evidence that he has wasted little time in acclimating to his new position and the duties it carries.
“The first thing we need to tackle here is the infrastructure,” said Elensky, while adding that many of the city’s pressing needs are ones that can’t be quickly seen. “We have an excellent public infrastructure director in James Keene who will be key in helping identify those needs and solutions.”
He is equally interested in being briefed by other city departments.
“We are going through the budget process in a couple of weeks, and I want to hear from all of our department heads as to what their pressing needs are,” Elensky said.
Elensky knows that not all of those needs will be able to be met right away.
“Money is always a factor but we are receiving some funding from grants,” Elensky said.
One such grant is almost $3 million in line item funding from the state for the Haines City Reclaimed Water Recharge and Advanced Treatment Feasibility Project.
Elensky wants the residents of Haines City, as well as the commission, to know that his attachment to the city that he has served in a variety of roles over the years is secure.
“We need to move forward, and we’ve got to have someone in this position that will be stable and plan to stay in it,” said Elensky. “I’ll be here.”
Elensky also previously stepped up as interim city manager in 2021 following the resignations of then City Manager Deric Feacher and then Deputy City Manager Jeffrey Brown.
Dean was chosen over Elensky for the permanent city manager position last year.
Most recently, Elensky has been serving as the city’s police chief. He also served previously as deputy police chief.
In April, he stepped up to accept appointment as the city’s public safety director as well, which includes overseeing the public safety aspects of the fire department and code compliance operations.
Elensky helped lead the police department to a spot as one of the 50 safest cities in Florida for three years in a row – the only Polk County city to receive the honor during that time span.
Prior to his roles in Haines City, Elensky stepped up by promising to serve and protect the residents of Polk County as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, after transferring from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office where his career in Florida law enforcement began.
While Elensky’s professional career certainly shows a repeated willingness to step up and help where needed, it’s what you don’t see on his resume that perhaps illustrates how central this trait is to Elensky’s makeup.
While his parents don’t rely on him, he steps up as often as needed to help them.
This includes going with his father to doctor visits regarding treatment for his spinal stenosis to advocate for the care he needs, as well as helping his father search for a neurosurgeon that might be able to alleviate some of his pain.
While members of law enforcement are known for their toughness, Elensky doesn’t upstage his parents on that level.
“My dad is 80 and you can’t stop him,” Elensky said. “My mom is 78. She’s had two bouts of cancer.”
There was a two-year period between his time with Polk County Sheriff’s Department and the city of Haines City when Elensky’s toughness and willingness to step up would be tested to its core.
Elensky took a break from his professional career to fulfill a promise to a close friend that he affectionately refers to as “Aunt Linda” who was suffering from dementia.
Elensky first met Linda when he responded to a crime scene involving a gruesome suicide. The victim was Linda’s husband.
Elensky worked for Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit at the time.
Over time, Elensky would regularly check on her as she continued to deal with her husband’s death and the two eventually became close friends.
“I was probably 25 when I met her,” Elensky said. “I was checking on her constantly, and she took me under her wing. We became friends and we had fun, we just had a blast.”
She moved to New York for a while, but as she began to notice the dementia setting in, she moved back to Florida and asked Elensky for help.
“She lived seven houses away,” said Elensky. “She would ask me all the time where her car was and I would tell her it was in the garage. Then she would want to drive it and I would have to tell her that she couldn’t. I would tell her that we were waiting for the special brakes that the car needed for it to be safe to drive. Then she would ask when the brakes would arrive and I would tell her probably next week. Then we would have that entire conversation again the following day.”
Elensky promised Linda that he would take care of her, and hire professional help to care for her in her home, in an effort to keep her out of an assisted living facility.
Linda had no children, so Elensky stepped up and took care of her and assumed the role of her medical and financial power of attorney.
“She took care of me, so it was my turn to take care of her,” Elensky said.
Before her condition became severe, she learned of Elensky’s licensure as a pilot and told him one of the items on her bucket list was to buy an airplane.
“She bought a twin-engine and I flew her around the country,” said Elensky. “She had her fun with it.”
The travel lifted her spirits, but there was no stopping her decline.
“One morning, she knocked on the door and I asked what she was doing out so early, and she said that she was out walking her dog,” Elensky said. “I looked around and asked where the dog was, to which she replied that it was back at home.”
As the dementia continued to attack her brain, it became evident that she could no longer live alone and that her medical needs were beyond his abilities. He brought two caretakers in to help.
“Every day you go there, it’s something different,” said Elensky as he recalled the stories with the slightest hint of redness and water in his eyes. “It was tough. The frustration of it all. The unfairness of it all.”
It was an incredibly difficult time for Elensky.
“You have two emotions going on,” Elensky said. “You have the sympathetic side and wanting to take care of her, but at the same time, some days were just so frustrating.”
Elensky kept his promise to Aunt Linda. She was never admitted to an assisted living facility.
“When it finally did happen, it happened to the point that I took her to the hospital and she never came out,” said Elensky. “She died of dementia.”
Elensky stepped up for her through the end.
So while Elensky certainly has the resume to serve as city manager, it’s the intangibles like heart, toughness, and sense of duty that he brings to the position that may be the bonus that city needs to truly lead them forward.
Elensky officially signed the contract in his office at City Hall on June 14.