Regular readers know that my bias is toward the rights of the individual and maximizing participatory democracy.
I lose my cool when I hear “public servants” in Tallahassee work diligently to reduce the power of individual voters in our democracy. This note from reader M. is a classic example of our state government reducing our direct participation in a democratic society.
“Recently I read an article in regards to the Lake County Water Authority and a proposal set forth by Representative Keith Truenow of Tavares. Representative Truenow's state bill, HB 1105; "deletes provisions relating to development, ownership, maintenance or operation of certain parks by Lake County Water Authority & authorizing board of advisors…” (Sic) Representative Truenow's proposal would prohibit residents and taxpayers from voting in the regular elections for Lake County Water Authority trustees.
The resulting outcome of Truenow's Bill is to have the county commissioners appoint the trustees and control the taxes and funding for the agency. This action raises a red flag for me and should for anyone who wants to protect voter rights and our natural resources. This proposed bill would remove the right for residents to participate in the process of voting for individuals who are generally interested in the preservation of open space.
Typically, those that want to participate in such a venture are vested and knowledgeable in the field of endeavor and do not fall prey to the oversight of political pressure in order to maintain their position. Appointed trustees by county commissioners reeks of political patronage, nepotism, and the bobble-headed “yes” nodding allegiance to the whims of politicians and developers.
Rep Truenow did not respond to comment, and as a Citizen, Taxpayer and Voter, one should be concerned as to what ‘underlying’ benefit that Rep. Truenow and his Sod-Farm have to benefit from the passage of his bill. LCWA has proven its worth through the vital programs offered to the public and their governance and focus on protecting and conserving Lake County freshwater resources.
If anyone has had the pleasure and opportunity to participate in one of the LCWA programs, you know how vitally important their work is. For those who have not stepped foot on one of the Preserves and Recreational Facilities, I encourage you to do so. I for one and my family and friends have enjoyed the programs provided by LCWA, as well as countless others, from Youth Groups to guests of Lake County who visit and realize the value of open and protected lands.
Only until we all understand the vital role of LCWA will you understand that it is important to keep it a Non-Politicized Agency. This proposed bill by Rep. Truenow should be turned down.” M, I understand your frustration. The political aristocracy that is in Tallahassee today does not believe in democracy as you and I understand it, nor are they responsive to taxpayers and voters with legitimate concerns. Taking away voting for your local water authority is just one example. They also are trying to limit our ability to go around the state legislature and get the state Constitution amended. They are proposing and passing rules to limit your right and ability to know what the government is doing. This is not a left versus right. It is the aristocracy and their financial fraternity against the rest of us. Share your thoughts. David@d-r.media