Tenth Judicial Circuit judges who work at the Polk County Courthouse will have to change where they park in the coming weeks due to county inspectors finding structural damage to the secure parking garage at the courthouse earlier this year.
Polk County Facilities Director Keith Tate said county inspectors had not been regularly inspecting the secure judicial parking garage, and that earlier this year, cracked concrete and exposed rebar was discovered, among other damage. Tate described the repairs as urgent on July 29.
“It's not just cosmetic, it's structural?” Commissioner George Lindsey asked.
“It's structural,” Tate said in reply.
Lindsey asked whether a specific event had caused the structural damage. Tate said the parking garage was built in 1987 and “got out of the loop of our inspections.”
The garage may need to be closed at times during the repair process and local judges had been informed of the mistake, Tate said.
“It's something we don't want to ignore anymore,” Tate said.
Rodda Construction staff will be doing the emergency repairs at a cost of $646,809.
It will take about five months to complete the emergency repairs, according to a county document.