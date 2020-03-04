LAKELAND – Renowned Florida entrepreneur Tom E. Wallace has been named commencement speaker for Florida Polytechnic University’s spring 2020 graduation on May 3.
In a statement, Wallace said he’s excited with this new role because Florida Polytechnic University is exactly what the state was lacking to elevate its tech potential to the likes of Silicon Valley.
“I’ve been involved in building the technology ecosystem of the state for the last several decades and the one thing that we arguably were missing was a top engineering and STEM school,” said Wallace, managing partner at Florida Funders, a Florida-focused investor network and online investing platform based in Tampa. “I think it’s great the state figured that out and launched Florida Poly.”
Wallace said he believes the world’s next technology giant may get its start in the heart of Florida, driven by well-educated, innovative, forward-thinking young people such as those that Florida Poly graduates.
“There’s no reason the next Google or the next Facebook can’t come out of Florida,” Wallace said.
Wallace explained that Florida needs both talent and capital to transform its tech ecosystem to the level of Boston, Massachusetts, and San Francisco. His company, Florida Funders, is focused on funding early-stage tech businesses, helping them grow from startups to successful enterprises.
“Florida Poly obviously is working on the talent side of it,” he said. “We want to ensure the best and brightest students stay here in the state, and Florida Poly plays a big part in that.”
For the last 25 years, Wallace has been an active tech angel investor, supporting businesses at an early stage, when traditional investors shy away.
University staff say his company’s focus aligns with Florida Poly’s vision of supporting student entrepreneurs and fostering their independent business success. Florida Poly’s entrepreneurship program has received international recognition.
“We are on a mission to make Florida known for technology and innovation more than tourism and oranges,” he said.
Florida Poly’s third four-year graduation ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland.