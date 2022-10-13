On Oct. 1, 1982, Walt Disney World Resort guests first walked through the gates for EPCOT Center, eager to experience the addition to the popular vacation destination.
While Disney has always asked guests to use their imagination, the EPCOT Center did so in a way that Disney had not done before - by asking them to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century.
At the time of it’s opening, EPCOT Center was a first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies that most had never seen before.
The opening celebration lasted all month long, with the formal grand opening being held over three days and the park’s official dedication taking place on Oct. 24, 1982.
“May EPCOT Center entertain, inform and inspire and, above all, may it instill a new sense of belief and pride in man’s ability to shape a world that offers hope to people everywhere,” said then Disney chairman and CEO Card Walker during the official dedication.
Four decades later, visitors continue to flock to the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, now known simply as EPCOT.
EPCOT opened with five Future World pavilions - Universe of Energy, World of Motion, Journey Into Imagination, The Land and Spaceship Earth, the park’s signature attraction.
Likewise, the park also opened with nine World Showcase pavilions - Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States.
Today, the park is home to four unified neighborhoods - World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery and World Showcase.
With evolving attractions and shows, special events and wildly popular international festivals, the Disney park generally regarded as the most educational continues to draw crowds.
Walt Disney himself once said that EPCOT will “always be in a state of becoming” and that continues to hold true today.
“Walt knew that our parks had to evolve and change over the years and that was one of his favorite things about them,” said Walt Disney Imagineer Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz. “Look at how many times he updated Tomorrowland at Disneyland even in his own lifetime. One of the things he was most excited about was the future and how we tell that story. While I love the 80s and 90s EPCOT that I grew up with and will always be nostalgic for it, we absolutely must keep dreaming and doing and, as Walt said, opening up new doors.”
The most recent addition to EPCOT is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened earlier this year in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.
The new attraction is a family thrill coaster that features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster, as well as ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees.
Moreover, it’s also one of the world’s largest fully enclosed coasters.
Shaver-Moskowitz helped lead the reimagining of EPCOT as producer for the first two years of the effort.
Shaver-Moskowitz and his team asked, “What is EPCOT next?” and their answers didn’t disappoint.
“I was lucky enough to be asked to be the producer to work with a small, incredibly talented team to imagine what the future of EPCOT looked like,” said Shaver-Moskowitz. “We spent two years looking at every pavilion, open space, restaurant and more to see if the story we were telling or the experience we were offering could stand up for the next generation.”
According to Shaver-Moskowitz, everything that’s coming out of the ground now at EPCOT is a result of that early work.
“So many things you see now happening at EPCOT - things like the refreshed entrance statement, Space 220, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Ratatouille - to the initial designs for the new CommuniCore and so much more is a result of that team’s work and I’m so excited to see the work other Imagineers have taken forward from our concepts and made into reality,” Shaver-Moskowitz said.
Of those, the addition of Space 220 is especially meaningful for Shaver-Moskowitz.
“I think Space 220 is something I was very passionate about from the beginning as a true EPCOT-only experience,” said Shaver-Moskowitz. “It was the type of thing I imagined 6-year old me would have been inspired by and I hope it is getting into the minds of new, budding scientists and space explorers every day. Seeing what a wonderful addition it has been gets me excited about bringing more of these experiences to life.”
Shaver-Moskowitz has been able to see much of the transitions over the years with his own eyes.
“I grew up in Miami and my family would visit Walt Disney World every January when the temperatures were cooler and the holiday crowds died down,” Shaver-Moskowitz said. “My first visit to EPCOT was in January of 1983, right after the park opened. I remember being absolutely fascinated with EPCOT. It spoke to all of the things I was passionate about as a 6-year old - science, plants, where does energy come from, storytelling and imagination - it was like the coolest classroom ever. And World Showcase blew my mind, having never left the state of Florida. All of these countries living in harmony was not what you were seeing on the news and it was a beautiful, aspirational message.”
Shaver-Moskowitz later moved to the Four Corners area, where he attended Haines City High School and began work for Disney.
“Although my first job with Disney was at the Disney-MGM Studios, my first full-time job was at EPCOT, working at Living with the Land boat ride,” said Shaver-Moskowitz. “I can still remember my spiel about hydroponics and integrated pest management. My next role was in Entertainment at Magic Kingdom, but I came back to EPCOT four years later to open the Tapestry of Nations, EPCOT’s parade for the millennium.”
While EPCOT is officially 40 years old, the concept behind the park started much earlier.
Walt and Roy Disney announced their plans for the Walt Disney World Resort in a press conference in Orlando on Nov. 15, 1965.
Less than a year later on Oct. 27, 1966, Walt recorded a film outlining plans for the Florida Project, which included details for EPCOT.
Walker announced the official plans for EPCOT at the International Chamber of Commerce in 1978 and presented park concepts to President Jimmy Carter.
After years of planning, construction finally began on EPCOT on Oct. 1, 1979.
While the park officially opened on Oct. 1, 1982, the park did a soft opening with its cast members and their families during special preview days starting on Sept. 24, 1982.
“We’ve got such huge events between Walt Disney World’s 50th, Epcot’s 40th and the upcoming 100th birthday of the Walt Disney Company, there are things to celebrate everywhere,” Shave-Moskowitz said. “These milestones allow us to bring special offerings in entertainment, festivals and so much more! In addition, everyone’s postponed vacations and longing to reconnect makes this a wonderful time to get back with our friends and families and make memories at our Disney Parks.”