HAINES CITY – Deputy City Clerk Erica Anderson will be formally promoted to Haines City Clerk during a Haines City Commission meeting Oct. 1.
Haines City Clerk Linda Bourgeois unexpectedly submitted a letter of voluntary resignation Sept. 2 without stating her reasons why. The letter stated that she agreed to remain city clerk through Nov. 5 to help train her replacement and to finish her work on the Haines City Charter Review Committee.
During a city commission meeting Sept. 17, City Attorney Fred Reilly suggested that the commission discuss the replacement process.
Almost all of the commissioners suggested that Anderson be promoted to city clerk. Bourgeois also recommended that her deputy clerk be promoted. Anderson was asked what she thought of the proposal.
“I fully support the decision and would be more than happy to take the role of city clerk,” Anderson said.
Mayor Morris West called for a vote to make the decision official right away, but the city attorney recommended something more formal.
“When you are appointing a charter officer, it's an important and big decision, and I think there should be some formality,” Reilly said.
The commissioners agreed to place the item on the Oct. 1 city commission agenda to give the public a chance to comment. Reilly said an employment contract could theoretically be signed prior to the Oct. 15 city commission meeting.
The commissioners asked and Bourgeois agreed to stay on staff through Nov. 15 or until Anderson said she was fully trained.
“I will always be there for her,” Bourgeois said about her deputy clerk.
Anderson resides in Haines City. She is the president of the Polk County City Clerks Association and has been employed with the city for around three years.