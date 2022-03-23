The City of Haines City is proud to announce that Erica Sanchez has been promoted to the position of Deputy City Clerk.
Sanchez had worked in Haines City as an accountant in the city’s Finance Department since November 2020. As deputy city clerk, Sanchez will assist the City Clerk with preparing commission agendas, City Commission qualifying, cemetery deeds and a number of other tasks.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity and to serve the residents in a new capacity,” Sanchez said. “It’s been
been an honor to work with such a talented team of professionals and I look forward to taking on new challenges.”
For Sanchez, service goes beyond her daily duties at the city of Haines City. A woman of strong Christian faith, she also volunteers with Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Prior to her arrival in Haines City, Sanchez spent more than 12 years with the finance team for Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Sanchez uses her financial knowledge and analytical skills in her daily work, but also to help family,friends and people in need. In 2016, Sanchez earned her associate’s degree from Valencia College.
“Erica is the shining example of what a public servant is supposed to be and she was the perfect fit to become our new deputy city clerk,” said Erica Anderson, city clerk. “She comes to work with a positive attitude, is goal-oriented, reliable and very easy to get along with. I have no doubt that she’ll excel in her new role.”
When not at work, Sanchez enjoys spending time with her husband and four children. She enjoys reading up on current events and has a passion for real estate. Sanchez and her husband own multiple residential properties in the area.