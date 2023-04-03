This is an inexpensive and easy way to relax.
Visit the Davenport Historical Society Museum at the Peter Rust Civic Center and head inside to the Little Gallery.
Take a look around, inhale and exhale a deep breath.
Let Richard Ragno’s watercolor landscape paintings in the tiny room allow you to escape to a calm frame of mind.
Covered with sunshine, wispy green grass, blue skies and flowers, his landscapes are truly peaceful.
“He has a great sense of setting the place and putting you there,” said fellow artist Bonnie Liss. “He’s so good at that.”
Ragno, who hails from Rhode Island, has been painting since he was a kid. He attended the Art Institute of Boston. Upon graduation he worked in advertising as a copy artist and became the layout director at a newspaper.
He continued to learn his craft through the Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College. He also has studied with many American Watercolor Society members.
A member of the Long Island Watercolor Society, Ragno displayed his art all over New England, earning many ribbons and some money, while spending time with his family.
“It was feast or famine,” he said of the earning money part. Not only did he sell his originals, but also works in Giclee.
“I was a little nervous,” he said about showing his work. “I enjoy painting and I enjoy doing shows. I never stop learning, that’s for sure.”
He turned his garage in Long Island into a studio in the 1970’s. Ribbons are hidden around his home but stacks of paintings are all over as well.
Upon his daughter’s college graduation, his wife, Celeste, suggested he return to painting full time.
“And I did,” Ragno said of talking Celeste’s advice. “It’s something you always want to do.”
The Ragno’s retired to Winter Haven and where Richard paints once a week in Davenport and also with the Eastern Polk County Plein Air group.
Ragno is modest, but his work quietly speaks volumes.
“He’s got a lot of experience and his colors are fresh and clear,” Liss said. “He doesn’t get muddy with his watercolors, which is easy to do. He makes everything look loose and free, but in realty he works hard at it.”
Ragno’s work will be on display for three months at the Historical Museum located at 5 South Allapaha Avenue in Davenport.
The museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.