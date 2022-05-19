Florida families can now experience convenient access to health care with the opening of the Walmart Health center at the 904 Cypress Parkway location in Poinciana, one of five to open around the state. The openings mark Walmart Health’s expansion into Florida.
“Two years after the launch of Walmart Health, we continue evolving and growing to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart. “With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State, delivering quality health care at the right time in the right setting, right next to where many Floridians get their groceries. We are part of these communities, and we are excited to bring more options for in-person and telehealth care services to our neighbors.”
These state-of-the-art Walmart Health centers, like the one that opened Tuesday in Poinciana, provide a range of services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing, and more. Onsite Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.
Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers on-site will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources, and be a familiar presence for regular visits.
Patients can make an appointment, input insurance information, and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com. Walmart Health locations in Florida will utilize Epic health technology, used by more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics. Through this single, unified system, Walmart Health will engage patients, health care professionals, insurance carriers and other stakeholders while enhancing communication, personalization and information sharing among health care professionals and patients utilizing a patient portal.
The Walmart Health centers will offer care seven days a week with weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays, Monday and Friday: from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday telehealth, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Poinciana location was the third of five to open, joining locations in Jacksonville, Middleburg, and Sanford.