The 2022 Experience Kissimmee Golf Classic Charity will be May 4 at ChampionsGate Golf Club, 8575 White Shark Blvd., ChampionsGate.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
It’s being hosted by Experience Kissimmee in an effort to give back to the Osceola County community. The event provides an opportunity for EK partners to network with fellow industry leaders while having fun and raising money for a great local cause.
Attendees/players include local industry professionals representing area attractions, hotels, restaurants, and theme parks. All attendees are engaged in the event and come prepared to network at each of the holes, as well as take advantage of additional opportunities available throughout the tournament. In the past, the event has raised approximately $12,000 to the charity selected for the year.
Sponsorships for all 18 holes were completely sold two months out from the event. Sponsors include Gatorland, Old Town Entertainment District, Reunion Resort and Golf Club and Fun Spot America.
RSVP your attendance to kburns@experiencekissimmee.com