Davenport, FL (33837)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.