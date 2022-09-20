While the calendar may technically still say summer, it is officially already fall at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, U.S.A. is heavily adorned with pumpkins and scarecrows.
Shops are decorated with fall foliage and garlands, while featuring plenty of tricks and pumpkin-spiced treats inside.
Popular Disney characters can be spotted throughout the park sporting their Halloween attire.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Of course, no where in the parks is the autumn vibe more strong than during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, held nightly at the Magic Kingdom.
The special ticket event is held select nights after normal park hours from 7 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 31.
Party guests can dress in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat their way through the park while indulging in sweet candies and specially themed snacks.
Several classic Magic Kingdom attractions are costumed for Halloween, including Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.
“Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade” literally gets the spookiness floating through the park.
While waiting for the parade, partygoers can dance their way onto Main Street with an awesome 90s music and dance crew led by Max Goof cosplaying as his favorite pop superstar, Powerline.
At Cinderella’s Castle, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular” stage show features the ever popular Halloween-favorite Sanderson sisters.
At the ZOM-BEATZ BASH, guests can join zombies and cheerleaders as they bamm out to music inspired by the “Zombies” original Disney Channel movie.
But no Disney party would be complete without fireworks.
“Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” is a nighttime extravaganza hosted by Jack Skellington and featuring fireworks, projections and iconic Disney characters.
Guests are able to bring home the memories with an event-exclusive, step-in photo experience, a reusable trick-or-treat bag and commemorative print.
EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
At EPCOT, special Halloween fun can be found in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit through Oct. 31.
Guests can search around EPCOT for hidden decorative pumpkins themed to Disney characters with the purchase of a map and stickers.
The maps can be returned to redemption locations in the park to receive a festival keepsake.
More than 25 festival food and wine marketplaces are located around EPCOT’s World Showcase as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, with nearly one-third of the menu items new offerings for this year’s festival.
The Eat to the Beat Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre features live music from artists ranging from local bands to internationally recognized artists.
Some of this year’s artists include Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 38 Special, Billy Ocean, Boyz II Men and Kenny G.
The Food & Wine Festival runs through Nov. 19.