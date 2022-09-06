The same scene never gets old.
A United States service member surprises a friend, family member or loved one and the tears start flowing.
This time the scene played out at the Davenport High School gym during a volleyball match featuring the Broncos and the Haines City Hornets on Aug. 30.
The Davenport volleyball team was warming up when the squealing broke out.
Then the tears. The circumference of the hug widened as more joined in. Others stood back, hands held up to their faces as they soaked in the warmth of the embrace.
A female service member wearing khakis was enveloped by a player who pulled away and fanned her red face which was wet with tears.
Isabella Ungaro, 19, had snuck in the back door of the gym wearing fatigues and walked up to her sister who was warming up for the match. Sarah, Isabella’s sister, put out her arms and the big squeeze was on.
“I told you not to come before my game,” Sarah told her sister.
Sarah was waving her hands in front of her face, trying to regain her composure.
“We are all very close,” Isabella added.
She had been gone for more than six months. She had just graduated from tech school in Texas where she’s studying to be an opthamologist at Fort Sam Houston.
She graduated from Ridge Community High School in 2021.
Her homecoming featured a surprise trip to Casselberry where she snuck up unexpectedly on her father, Paul.
“His eyes were all watery,” Isabella said.
“My grandma almost had a heart attack,” she added.
“I was ugly-face crying,” added in her mother, Carol. Carol was at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport when Isabella found her.
“It was exciting,” Isabella said of the welcoming home. “My nerves were all over the place. It was emotional.”
Other than seeing her family, her big plan for her first visit home is to go to the beach, then she’s headed to Nellis Air Force base in Nevada.