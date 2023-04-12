Father, daughter die in three-vehicle crash
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Davenport on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Christopher Roque-Pabon and his 8-year-old daughter, Crisyareiliz Roque.
Crisyareiliz was a student at Lake Point Academy in Clermont. Roque-Pabon was driving a white 1995 Toyota Tercel.
Also involved were 53-year-old Miguel Perez Diosdado of Haines City who was driving a white 2020 Ford F150. There were four passengers in the vehicle.
Pedro Lopez, 50, of Haines City who was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla. There was one passenger in his vehicle.
The PCSO received a 911 call around 6:07 a.m. that morning from the area of U.S. Highway 27 just south of US 192. When first responders arrived, they found Roque-Pabon and his daughter deceased in his vehicle.
Diosdado, Lopez, and their passengers were transported to area hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the investigation so far, Roque-Pabon was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 27 when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the southeast. The Tercel lost traction and began to rotate before it crossed the grass median and entered the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27.
The Tercel entered the inside northbound lane and into the path of Diosdado's F150. The front of the Tercel crashed into the front driver's side of the truck. Upon impact, the truck rotated and stopped in the center northbound lane. Lopez, who at the time was travelling in the center northbound lane, was unable to avoid crashing into the truck. The Corolla glanced off the truck and then crossed the east side shoulder where it struck an embankment along the edge of the highway.
Neither Roque-Pabon nor his daughter were wearing seatbelts.
Diosdado was wearing his seatbelt; the passengers in his vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.
Both Lopez and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts.
"My heart aches for this family who has lost a father and his little girl. Fatal traffic crashes are devastating. In the blink of an eye, a happy and healthy loved one can be instantaneously taken from this world. Please, drive safely and wear your seatbelts." - Grady Judd, Sheriff
The investigation is ongoing. Northbound US 27 in that area was closed for approximately five hours.