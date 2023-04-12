Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.