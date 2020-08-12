HAINES CITY – A plan to turn a former fertilizer plant into a new public park took another step recently.
According to Haines City Deputy City Manager Jeffrey Brown, Florida Department of Environmental Protection contractors recently finished taking soil samples around the old plant, which dominated the Oakland neighborhood skyline for more than 100 years. It's unknown when lab results will be published.
The former Polk County Fertilizer Company initially opened in the Oakland neighborhood as an ice factory in the 1880s, according to an FDEP database. From 1936 until 1989, fertilizer was blended onsite.
In 1989, unstable wastewater sludge purchased from the City of Houston, a fertilizer ingredient, was dumped on the ground and started smouldering overnight. The Haines City Fire Department sprayed around 20,000 gallons of water on the sludge to put out the fire. In the process of doing so, much of the toxic sludge found its way into the groundwater.
FDEP documents show high levels of nitrate in Oakland neighborhood groundwater for more than a decade following the incident.
After the industrial plant went out of business a few years ago, former Haines City Commissioner and plant owner Don Mason donated the property “as is” in December of 2019 to the City of Haines City.
In March, city officials signed an agreement with FDEP to grant FDEP staff permission to retest the land.
Haines City Communications and Marketing Manager Stephanie Snively told the Sun in March that once the land is verified to be safe, city staff may propose to build a public park on the land.
“The initial proposal is to construct facilities and multipurpose fields, which may include a place for soccer, football, lacrosse or quidditch to be played,” Snively said. “Additional amenities will be added as funding becomes available, including possible sensory-rich playgrounds, allowing children of all abilities to grow together.”
Eighteen borings from the ground surrounding the now demolished plant, ranging from four to 62 feet in depth. The cores of the borings have been forwarded to a lab for analysis.