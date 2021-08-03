435 active eviction cases in Polk County as of May 21
The federal government issued a temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.
After being extended multiple times, the federal eviction moratorium was lifted July 31.
To learn how the local court system will address that concept, Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Stacy M. Butterfield agreed to answer a few questions and to instruct her staff to collect some data for publication.
“The CDC moratorium came out in the fall and it doesn’t cover all evictions, so we’ve been processing cases since the fall,” Polk County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Public Relations Manager Taylor Carson said. “Under the CDC moratorium, evictions can be halted if the tenant’s ability to pay is related to COVID. The individual submits information to the judge who then rules on the case.”
There were 3,916 evictions filed in 2019 with owners winning 2,334 of the cases. These numbers may reflect a “normal” year in terms of evictions.
During the 2020 pandemic, 2,670 evictions were filed with owners taking possession in 1,381 of the cases. On Dec. 31, 2020, there were 195 open eviction cases.
Through May 21, 2021, 1,013 eviction petitions have been filed with owners taking possession in 719 cases.
Heart for Winter Haven founder Brad Beatty and his staff have been working with the city of Winter Haven to help address the problem of homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Winter Haven for the past few years.
“We are quite concerned that there might be a flood of evictions coming over the next couple of months,” Beatty said. “Fortunately, our housing partnership with the city of Winter Haven is positioned to help families who are facing eviction due to financial hardship. There are a number of programs that we can help connect families to keep them from being evicted due to financial hardship.”
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler has been another leader working to address homelessness in the area.
“The city of Winter Haven does offer rent and deposit assistance for families with school-age children,” Dantzler said. “The relief is available through Heart for Winter Haven a local charity that we have worked closely with for three years now. Any families that have school-age children can contact Heart for Winter haven for help.”
Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Stacy M. Butterfield said she and her staff are working the relatively high number of active eviction cases as fast as possible.
“My office and the 10th Judicial Circuit Court Administration and judges have been diligently working to process and complete cases since filings resumed this past fall,” Butterfield said. “Our goal all along has been to balance keeping people safe while ensuring residents have access to their judicial system. We are phasing back into full court operations and I am employing all the resources I have to ensure we work through the cases as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”
Anyone with extra space to rent out or to inquire about available services, Heart for Winter Haven staff can be reached at 863-291-6270.
Central Florida Health Care staff administer some Polk Unites COVID-19 relief program funds. To receive this support, schedule an appointment today by calling 866-234-8534.