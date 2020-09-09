HAINES CITY – A proposed partnership between the City of Haines City and the Feltrim Group to redevelop three parcels of city-owned property downtown took another step toward reality Sept. 3.
City commissioners held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow higher-density buildings to be constructed on the three parcels. The project, called Feltrim Place, will include office and retail shops on the first floor of the main building and one-bedroom efficiency apartments above.
A secondary building will be exclusively residential. In all, 83 efficiency units could be built.
A three-story parking garage with around 200 spaces would be included in the project, if built as proposed.
City Manager Deric Feacher said one day he expects young teachers and nurses and other young professionals to start living downtown.
A second reading of Ordinance 2020-1703 and the final public hearing is Sept. 17.