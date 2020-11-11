Herald the arrival of the holiday season at the Polk County History Center with the 10th Annual Festival of Wreaths and Silent Auction.
The wreaths will be on display from Nov. 12 until Dec. 16, when high bidders begin picking up the wreaths to decorate their homes across the county.
Opening night will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 protocols. This year, the event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and features a tour of the available wreaths, the history of Santa, music and additional entertainment.
Proceeds benefit Polk History Center programming.
Other events at the History Center in November include “Selfies with Santa” on Nov. 20 and an architectural tour of the historic building Nov. 21.
The Polk County History Center is located at 100 E. Main St. in Bartow. Visit www.polkhistorycenter.org for more information on the events mentioned and more.