Imagine a restaurant that so quickly folds into a town’s local tapestry that it finds its future and embraces the spirit of the past while offering a little something for everyone.
Lucille’s American Cafe is open for business.
Offering comfort food and a full bar with elevated cocktails, Lucille’s owners Beth and Paul Nunez said they also wanted to source ingredients locally and incorporate Winter Haven history and memorabilia in their décor.
“We just wanted to be built by the community, for the community, to celebrate the history of the community, and that really was our goal,” said Paul Nunez, as he sat at one of the café’s tables with his wife, Beth, before opening the spacious café for its daily patrons.
“It is kind of simple,” Beth said. “Good food, good service, friendly service, comfort with a smile.”
Their secret for good food and beverages is that everything – daily – is made from scratch with fresh ingredients. Menu items include favorites such as meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, grilled mahi dinner, macadamia chicken, grilled twin pork chops, baby back ribs and more.
Cocktail ingredients are also made fresh.
“Everything is fresh. I think that makes a difference when you make things with love, you make things with care,” Beth said. Their daughter, Alyssa, is a bartender and served as a source of inspiration.
“We wanted to come up with something really cool – elevated, not use some powder mix,” she said. The couple took six months to develop cocktails with such specialty names as the Orange Blossom Special, You Give Me Butterflies, Sincerely, Lucille, Good.Vibes.Only, Caffeine Feind and more. Mocktails include the Watermelon Refresher and Strawberry Spring Fling.
Then there is the coffee – sourced locally through Haven Coffee Roasters, and specially ground and bagged for Lucille’s.
“He also makes our cold brew and our espresso shots for our espresso martini,” she said. Lucille’s partners also with Grove Roots and Treasured Olive.
Running a successful restaurant is nothing new to the couple.
They opened their original Lucille’s American Café in 1999 in Weston, Fort Lauderdale.
The Winter Haven Lucille’s, located at 205 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven, sits in what used to be the old Good Year Tire shop. It was in the renovation and decorating of their new Lucille’s dig that they met Winter Haven’s rich history.
Opting this time for a mid-century classic Americana look, the couple hired the same designer they used for their first café.
An orange color scheme makes the dining room and bar glow, as the café walls are bedecked with art blown up from old photos from Winter Haven’s Cypress Gardens waterskiing heyday and grove heritage. A bright orange neon sign with “Good Vibes Only” welcomes patrons to the dining room and bar that seats 180 inside and overlooks outdoor patio seating for an additional 60 patrons. The dining area offers booths as well as tables that can be pushed together for larger groups.
Paul fell in love with trains and decided to bring the history of the local Seaboard Air Line Railroad that brought the northerners to the south for their “winter haven.”
Someone gave Paul an old linen postcard with an Orange Blossom Special train on it and he had it blown up to cover the wall, ensconced on either side by etched mirrors, by the bar.
Working with local Winter Haven History Museum Director Bob Gernert, the couple bought the rights to all of the art they chose to reproduce for their café.
An old photo of the original Good Year Tire building hangs in the dining room, a memory from the building’s heritage.
Selecting the location for Lucille’s in Polk County was a “process” three years in the making before they opened. In 2019, the couple scouted, the area, eating at local restaurants and “Mom and Pop” digs all over the county to get ideas.
“We don’t want to be like the new guy just coming in up from Miami. We’re embracing this town,” Beth said. “We are definitely excited to be here, and we are excited that it created a buzz,” she said.
Lucille’s has hired about 45 employees and will be hiring more as they launch the weekend brunch.
Lucille’s is open for lunch and dinner presently Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. –to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m., and they are closed on Sundays.
At some point, Lucille’s will be open seven days a week, Beth said, and that will happen gradually as they hire and train their staff.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.