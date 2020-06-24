It’s no secret — I am a big supporter of the United States Constitution, and that includes the 2nd Amendment right to possess firearms.

I read recently that we’re seeing a surge in firearms sales across the country. As with any of our guaranteed rights, it is wise to enjoy them responsibly.

When it comes to owning and using firearms, safety is a primary concern. Learn how to use them, be comfortable with them, know the laws regarding them and make sure you store them properly.

The more you practice firing a gun, the more comfortable you will become in handling one.

Seek assistance from a professional, or experienced friends, to help you understand not only how to shoot well, but also how to maintain a firearm.

There are a few basic precautions about firearms:

Always handle it as if it was loaded.

Never point a gun in the direction where you wouldn’t want to shoot.

Keep your finger off of the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

Store your firearms in a way that children can’t access them.

Again, these are only basic practices. But they are the more important ones.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office frequently offers Concealed Weapons courses for those wishing to get a CCW Permit from the state (check our website at www.polksheriff.org for details).

The PCSO’s Crime Prevention Unit also offers the Eddie the Eagle Gun Safety Program for children.

Details on that are also available on the website, or you can call 863-298-6677.