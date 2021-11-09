BJ’s Wholesale Club is planning a facility in Posner Park, buying the last 11 acres of the 130 acres owned by Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners.
The deal is under contract and in the planning stages with Polk County, looking at a projected buildout in 2024.
The Davenport site would be the first BJ’s in Polk County, adding to the retailer’s 221 clubs and 151 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. BJ’s has five stores in the Orlando market. The new Posner Park store will be 103,000 square feet with an associated liquor store, 12 fueling stations, propane filling station and tire center all located at Grandview Boulevard and Interstate 4
Posner Park is part of a mixed-use community with mutli-family residential, retail, business and hospitality shops. Posner Village will have three apartment communities, one of which will be senior housing, a vacation home resort and business park in addition to the retail expansion now in its second phase. Posner Group plans to develop short-term rentals with 240 townhomes.
BJ’s will compliment Posner Park, which already has shopping, entertainment, and transportation, with more planned. Polk County completed an intermodal transit station in Posner Village that will allow Polk transit riders to connect to Greater Orlando’s LYNX public transit via Haines City.