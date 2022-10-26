Six first responders were honored during the 2022 Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce First Responders Awards Luncheon on Oct. 20.
Among them were two Davenport Fire Department firefighters who rescued five kittens recently.
According to Davenport Fire Department Captain Jeremiah Gilley, a Davenport toddler decided to wash some newborn kittens in the toilet recently.
“When he was done, he flushed the toilet,” Gilley said.
His parents called 911 and Davenport Fire Department Lt. Cody Lefstead and DFD Firefighter Zack Caballero were among those who responded to the call.
“One thing that can help you in your career is to be a Jack of all trades,” Gilley said.
The DFD firefighters removed the toilet and rescued three kittens from the floor underneath the toilet. The firefighters then went outside, removed the cap from the sewage line, and rescued another two kittens that were stuck in a sewage pipe.
“They made a good memory for that toddler,” Gilley said.
Haines City Police Department Chief Gregory L. Goreck awarded HCPD Officer Gedrick Vargas for his actions on Feb. 18, 2022.
In broad daylight, an 80-year-old man was robbed and stabbed in the chest multiple times.
With help from Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies, HCPD Officer Vargas helped stop the getaway vehicle. When the suspect fled on foot after being stopped near Posner Park, Officer Vargas caught and arrested the suspect on foot.
“Everybody here is a hero who goes to work and puts their life on the line to make sure everybody else can sleep comfortably,” Goreck said.
The elderly man succumbed to his injuries a few days later.
Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas advised the court that he and his staff are trying to have the suspect sentenced to the death penalty.
Polk County Fire Rescue Firefighter / Paramedic Daisy Smith and Firefighter / EMT Justin Sanchez-Estrada were awarded for helping to save the life of a stroke patient taken to AdventHealth Heart of Florida for treatment recently.
Polk County Sheriff's Office Major Bart Davis awarded Capt. Larry “Catfish” Davis for excellence.
“He is constantly in the fray, not leading from behind a desk,” Maj. Davis said.
Captain Davis is the PCSO Northeast District Commander in Davenport. He has been with the agency for more than 17 years.
State representatives Josie Tomkow, who now represents Davenport, and Sam Kilebrew, who used to represent Davenport but whose district map changed, were both present at the luncheon.
“I'm really grateful that they are here,” Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lana Stripling said.. “Thank you for taking the time to be here with us.”
AdventHealth and the Low Payment Kings / Mahalak Auto Group were the primary sponsors of the event.
AdventHealth Heart of Florida CEO Tim Clark thanked those present.
“It's an honor for us to sponsor this luncheon,” Clark said. “We can't do what we do without you.”
The Catering Company of Central Florida provided food at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport for the luncheon.
Low Payment Kings Owner Ralph Mahalak Jr. also thanked those present.
“Welcome to the safest place anywhere in the world today,” Mahalak said.