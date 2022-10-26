Today

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.