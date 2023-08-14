On Sunday afternoon, FHP Troopers received a tip concerning the whereabouts of RAMON SANTIAGO-GARCIA. He was located and arrested at a home in Haines City, then delivered to the Polk County Jail. His charges include the following:
- RECKLESS DRIVING CAUSING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
- FLEE DISREGARD SAFETY CAUSE INJURY OR DEATH
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF CRASH INV SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
On August 13, 2023 at 12:17 a.m., an Florida Highway Trooper was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard.
A red 2015 Ford Mustang passed by his position at nearly 80 mph in a 45-mph zone. As the Trooper activated his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang, who was later identified as Ramon Santiago-Garcia, turned off the lights and accelerated out of sight (over a rise and around a curve).
The Trooper was unable to regain a visual, so he turned off his emergency lights and stopped his attempt to overtake.
As the trooper approached the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he discovered that the Mustang had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, and that the driver and passenger of the Mustang had fled on foot.
Polk County Deputies assisted with locating the passenger of the Mustang, but the driver has not yet been located.
A second passenger was discovered in the back seat of the Mustang. Both occupants of the Pathfinder and both passengers of the Mustang were transported to area hospitals.
Both occupants of the Pathfinder remain hospitalized in serious condition at last check.
Mustang Driver: RAMON SANTIAGO-GARCIA, 18, Haines City
Mustang passenger: Male, 15, Haines City
Mustang passenger: Male, 17, Haines City
Pathfinder driver: Female, 22, Davenport
Pathfinder passenger: Female, 21, Davenport