On August 13, 2023 at 12:17 AM, an FHP Trooper was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard.
A red 2015 Ford Mustang passed by his position at nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the Trooper activated his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang turned off the lights and accelerated out of sight (over a rise and around a curve).
The Trooper was unable to regain a visual, so he turned off his emergency lights and stopped his attempt to overtake.
As the Trooper approached the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he discovered that the Mustang had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, and that the driver and passenger of the Mustang had fled on foot.
Polk County Deputies assisted with locating the passenger of the Mustang, but the driver has not yet been located.
A second passenger was discovered in the back seat of the Mustang. Both occupants of the Pathfinder and both passengers of the Mustang were transported to area hospitals.
The driver of the Pathfinder remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Mustang Driver: RAMON SANTIAGO-GARCIA, 18, Haines City
Mustang passenger: Male, 15, Haines City
Mustang passenger: Male, 17, Haines City
Pathfinder driver: Female, 22, Davenport
Pathfinder passenger: Female, 21, Davenport
Anyone with information regarding RAMON SANTIAGO-GARCIA is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.