Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High around 95F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.