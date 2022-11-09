Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 77F. S winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.