NFL Safety Derwin James, Jr., seemingly reset the market for his position last month (August) when he signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $76.4 million, including $42 million in guaranteed money.
“I’m just really excited for him,” said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. “It’s just really special, any time you see a dream come true.”
When asked who his first phone call was to after finding out about the agreement, his answer came as little surprise.
“It was to my mom,” James, 26, said. “Just telling her thank you for everything. She was proud of me and I was just having that conversation with her.”
It was the result of years of support.
“She was everything,” said James of his mother, Shanita Russell. “From her working two jobs coming up, to her doing everything and sacrificing. Seeing her work ethic every day and how she goes to work and not complain made me want to do the same thing.”
James was a standout athlete at Haines City High School (HCHS) after transferring from Auburndale High School.
He was selected as the 17th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has been selected to the Pro Bowl as an AFC starter twice, including his rookie year.
He was the first Chargers rookie to be named as a first-team All-Pro from The Associated Press.
Further, James was the first player in Chargers history to be recognized as All-Pro at separate positions - first-team as safety and second-team at defensive back.
“I’m feeling amazing,” James said of the contract. “First off, I just want to say thank you to the Chargers for believing in me…Thank you to my family and my loved ones that really helped me get to this day.”
James has started all 36 of his career regular-season NFL games.
According to the Chargers, he has posted 257 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five interceptions, 19 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles through those games.
“Just thankful to God,” James said. “Thank you, like I said to Tom (Telesco), Ed (McGuire) and everybody that believed in me in this organization from day one. Through all of the adversity that I went through. Thank you to them because they believed in me. It wouldn’t have happened without them.”
The 6-foot-2, 215 pound James tallied 118 tackles in 2021 alone.
The effort made James the first defensive back in the last 20 years to record at least 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.
“You know how hard that he had to work in order to make it happen,” Staley said. “This wasn’t like every other big contract that gets signed, because you know what he had to go through in order to make it to this point in his pro football career. He overcame a lot to earn this contract, and he earned every cent of it.”
While still in negotiations, James opted for a hold-in, meaning he attended training camp but didn’t participate on the field.
James felt confident that the negotiations would work out and he’d quickly be back on the field.
“There was never a doubt in my mind,” James said. “I just tried to do what I could as a player to come out here every day and get better in the ways that I could…My job was to still be here for my teammates and still come out here to get better every day that I can.”
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he did just that.
“That’s the leader he is because he’s still vocal on the sideline,” Ekeler said. “He’s still vocal in our walkthroughs and our meetings and things like that. He was very present with us.”
Prior to signing with the Chargers, James was a first-team All-American at Florida State.
He was named the team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player and Freshman All-America from the Sporting News and USA Today during his first season in Tallahassee.
However, long before James laced up on the collegiate and professional levels, he was suiting up on youth and high school fields in the heart of Four Corners and Polk County.
“I remember all of the people I grew up with from Pop Warner,” said James, who grew up in Haines City. “All of us going to school. All of us having fun.”
“The Friday nights, the food, smelling the concession stand, and just having my family and friends along the gates and the fence screaming and hearing the band,” said James of the days he spent in the green and white on Haines City’s Joe Stangry Field.
Even then, James never let his skills go to his head.
“Derwin was the most humble athlete, he never bragged about his abilities, he just showed it on the field,” said former HCHS Athletic Director Mel Gables. “He was so humble - never got in trouble - just a leader on and off the field.”
He is thankful for all the support that he has received, from the early days until now.The strongest support, however, came from home.
“From my parents, just being there from when I took my first snap in Pop Warner, having that support and that love, that genuine care,” James said. “No matter what, win or lose, just being in my corner. I always felt the love.”
James has a message for all of the young athletes following in his footsteps and shadows as they chase their own dreams on those Polk County fields.
“My advice to them would be to have a plan and know where you want to go,” James said. “Your daily habits are what’s going to carry you to where you want to go. A lot of people say they want it, and a lot of people want to do it, but you have to be able to do it on a consistent basis and you have to be able to separate yourself. So, if I was just talking to any little kid out there, I would say to be humble, work hard and know that it’s possible and that anything you want to do, you can do it.”