On Feb. 18, the Haines City Commission passed an ordinance to approve naming the meeting rooms at the Lake Eva Event Center as the Joanna Wilkinson Banquet Hall.
Wilkinson served as a city commissioner from 1997 until 2014, during which time she also served as mayor for four years.
Her granddaughter, Mary Catherine Roberts, thanked the commissioners.
“She would be humbly grateful,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Roy Tyler described Wilkinson as a friend.
“Joanna was an asset to anything she did, giving the committed service and dedication the task required,” Tyler said. “I consider it a privilege to have served with her. She often traveled to advocate for the city she chose to call home and never missed the chance to do whatever she could to make it a better place.
“She was an example to her fellow public servants and she made me a better one as I tried to emulate her actions,” he continued. “I considered it an honor to have served with her and an even bigger proclamation to call her a friend.”
Vice Mayor Horace West also knew Wilkinson well.
“I wish she could hear this,” West said.
According to the naming resolution, Joanna Wilkinson lived in Haines City for 53 years. She was a banker by trade and, at the time of her retirement in 1992, she was a regional vice president.
After retirement, Wilkinson got involved with Main Street Haines City and served on the code enforcement board.
Wilkinson was very involved with Cypress Nights/City Lights, and she donated her city commissioner’s salary to purchase the Angels for the City of Haines City that now adorn light poles throughout the entire city. She roasted chestnuts for many years at Glitter, Glisten and Snow and was very involved each year with Breakfast with Santa for children of the community.
The dedication ceremony has yet to be scheduled.