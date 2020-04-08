FOUR CORNERS — First responders put their lives on the line each day. It’s part of the job.
Now, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, local firefighters and police not only have to worry about fires, car crashes and criminals, but also must take precautions to protect themselves against an invisible enemy.
Davenport Fire Department Chief J.T. Torrance explained that, given the situation, his department is prepared for the worst circumstances on every call.
“Typically, we wear gloves and protective eyewear,” Torrance said. “But now, depending on the situation, we can add N-95 masks and protective suits.”
There are 12 full-time and six part-time firefighters on staff at two stations in Davenport. Torrance said that, since the crisis began, the department has seen a slight decrease in calls and — thankfully — haven't had any staffers contract the virus.
The Davenport Police Department is made up of 16 full-time officers who, before they start their shifts, now have their temperatures taken to monitor their health.
”We are conducting our pre-shift briefings outdoors and are being extremely cautious with residents,” said Davenport Police Chief Larry Holden.
The police department offices are closed to walk-in visitors, but staff members can be reached by phone.
“Normally, we are very customer service-oriented,” Holden said. “But, during this crisis, we have had to take certain precautions.”
He explained that his team is also trying to help as many issues remotely over the phone as possible.
“If it's a simple call that can be handled on the phone — maybe someone stealing the mail or a bike — we try to complete the police report on the phone,” Holden said. “But, that’s not always possible.”
When officers do have to report to the scene, they now ask residents to step outside of their homes. If it is necessary to go into the residence, if possible, one officer will go in first.
“Most cases, we try to maintain a distance,” Holden said. “But, we have to do whatever is required, depending on the situation.”
Holden said that the number of calls into the department has remained about the same — anywhere between 300-500 a month — since the crisis began.
If necessary, the department also has the required personal protective equipment.