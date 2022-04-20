The Four Corners Upper School baseball team was a hit Saturday afternoon as the Coyotes debuted their new home field on the bright green grass at Plant City Stadium.
While the field is approximately 30 miles from the school in the Champions Gate area of Davenport, it was successfully defended as “home” territory by the junior varsity team with a 13-6 victory over the visiting Frostproof Bulldogs.
It was the first time the first-year Coyote baseball team, now 4-4, played a home game. The event featured all the fanfare expected of a first home contest. Administrators Dean Shazier, Joseph Childers and Dr. Henry Milligan threw out first pitches. A fuzzy mascot roamed the stands. The squad’s most enthusiastic fan, fourth-grader Noah Mulave, took the lineup card to the umpires meeting at home plate while parents grilled hot dogs, sold drinks and raffle tickets. The daughter of a teacher, Isabella Aydelott, sang the national anthem.
On the field, the Coyotes turned a nifty double play, caught a few Bulldogs in run downs, stole bases and knocked the ball around the park which was once the spring home of the Cincinnati Reds.
Before this year, the Four Corners Upper School offered basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, track and field and cheerleading for its students, but not baseball.
The campus does not have space for a full-sized field.
Coyotes coach Joe Morgan, father of pitcher Cameron Morgan, longed to form a team. He convinced athletic director Deon Shazier to get on board.
Morgan fashioned an area on campus behind the school to install a batting cage and lay out an infield.
Morgan’s initial plan was to play all games on the road, on the fields of other teams.
He thought he landed a field at the nearby Northeast Regional Park, which recently expanded to add baseball fields, however, when it came time to actually play, the fields were already booked.
“That was a knockout,” Morgan said.
Morgan, who is the School Safe Officer at the charter/elementary sister school of the Upper School, reached out to Plant City Parks and Recreation athletic program manager Tim Fettig about using its facility.
He was floored by the positive response.
“We expected it to be out of our price range,” he said.
The two agreed for the team to play there this season with a strong possibility of the 2023 season as well.
While the available field was last minute and a bit of a distance to travel, Morgan was pleased.
“It turned out to be a great thing,” he said. “Other than the travel, this is pretty awesome.”
The well-maintained, sculpted field and permanent stands with red seats settled under a long press box and field level, spacious dugouts exuded a professional feel for the young players.
Players from both teams walked into the stadium shooting video of the complex with their phones.
“It’s nice,” said Coyote third baseman Carlos Pacheco. “It’s a good experience to have the opportunity to participate on this field. It’s special for us.”
Alexis Quinones knocked in four runs for the Coyotes. Carlos Pacheco drove in two.