Headline: Four Corners native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
Seaman Devonte Miles, a native of Four Corners, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.
Miles, a 2022 graduate of Poinciana High School, joined the Navy six months ago.
Today, he serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
“I joined the Navy to create a better career path for myself and create a legacy for my family,” said Miles.
Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and the public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital.
Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned since joining in the Navy is focusing on something that will help you in the long run rather than getting caught up with having fun in the moment,” Miles said.
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.
Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination.
They are experts int eh art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
“My favorite part of serving at this command is the opportunity we receive to serve all around the world representing the Navy in different ceremonies,” said Miles.
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.
“My biggest Navy accomplishment so far has been being selected as a member of the guard as less than one percent of the Navy is even considered for the position,” Miles said.
As Miles and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy to me is an honor because I am able to give back to community and be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Miles.