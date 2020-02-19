FOUR CORNERS — The Four Corners Toastmasters wants to talk to you at their upcoming open house event.
Toastmasters is a non-profit, educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through its network of international clubs.
The Four Corners club formed last year but, according to Michael Frost — Vice President of Public Relations for the club — they are already very active and helping members.
“Our goal is to create a community of professional speakers that can not only improve their public speaking, but also improve community development,” Frost said.
In addition to coaching the members on their public speaking abilities, leaders work to help develop other professional skills. These include active listening, resume writing, interviewing techniques and more.
There are 23 members so far and the group hopes to add at least 12 more.
“This is an opportunity to not just hone your speaking and other professional skills, but to network,” Frost said.
During regular meetings, members of the group take turns presenting topics. During each structured meeting about three people will present and are then coached and gently graded.
There are various levels of speaking abilities and opportunities to speak at other clubs and conventions, internationally and locally.
“We want to emphasize that this is a safe environment,” Frost said. “We aren’t there to make each other feel uncomfortable.”
The Open House will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 16604 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Suite 1, in Clermont.
Refreshments will be served. During the Open House, attendees will learn about how meetings are conducted and be able to ask questions.
Meetings are held every Thursday from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the same location as the open house. For more information, visit fourcorners.toastmastersclubs.org or call 484-866-6855.