FOUR CORNERS — Four Corners Toastmasters invites residents to its virtual open house to meet its members and watch special guest speaker Ron Parpart — a Distinguished Toastmaster and District 84’s District Governor in 2009-2010 — talk about the importance of communication skills for today’s professionals.
“Four Corners Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment, where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” said Donald Toldson Sr., Four Corners Toastmasters President.
The Four Corners Toastmasters Open House will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, via a Zoom online meeting (meeting ID 241268086). Organizers ask that those who would attend join the meeting 10 to 15 minutes prior to 7 p.m.
After hearing from special Parpart, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.
“Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” said Marcia Carter, the club’s Vice President of Education. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”
There will also be other speakers from the club to speak at this virtual open house.
For more information, email Vice President of Membership Michael Morgan at
vpm-7373767@toastmastersclubs.org.
Four Corners Toastmasters currently holds online meetings each Thursday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. For more information about this event and the club, please visit https://fourcorners.toastmastersclubs.org/.