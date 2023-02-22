Call it a humanitarian homer for the children of the Four Corners schools in northeast Davenport.
Last week the Four Corners Upper School varsity baseball players visited their younger counterparts at the Four Corners Charter School for a clinic which resulted in fun, friendship and small lessons.
The Four Corners elementary students went through several baseball stations including hitting, fielding and even a question-and-answer session. Each grade level, kindergarten through fifth grade, enjoyed interacting and learning some baseball tips and tricks from the older, Upper School instructors/students for 45 minutes.
The youngsters were given free tickets to the Coyote’s first game (today in Plant City), hot dogs and a chance to interact with the fuzzy and energetic Coyote Sam.
However, it was so much more for the students – both those instructing and those attending.
“It was fun,” said player Hector Hernandez, a 17-year-old senior. “I learned how to be a leader more. And I felt like a child again. They had a lot of questions even we couldn’t answer.”
Hernandez passed on some advice.
“I said, ‘We’re a family here. Don’t be scared. Be yourself.’”
The idea arose from bullying issues at the elementary school last year. Baseball coach Joe Morgan and IMPACT Therapist for Four Corners Sarah Berger discussed what was going on and made a plan.
“We wanted to explain to the younger kids what it’s like at the Upper School and give them something to look forward to,” Morgan said. There were a lot of fights, especially in fourth and fifth grade. Fights happen in school, but we want them to know it’s a safe and secure school. We don’t want them to worry about going to a whole new environment. Once we get them in high school we want them to know someone here and feel comfortable.”
It seemed the idea worked.
“It was awesome,” said Morgan. “They thought they were talking to (Major League Baseball Hall of Famer) Cal Ripken.”
Hernandez put on his coaching hat and doled out some advice.
“I felt like a lot of the fifth graders were scared, player Adriel Cruz said. “Once they were able to talk to us they felt at ease and it made them feel excited about coming here next year.”
Cruz, 15, enjoyed the interaction.
“It brought my day and my week up,” he said. “When they asked us for a high five, hugs and autographs, I felt amazing after seeing the way they looked up to us. One fourth grade girl asked what my favorite subject was and I said math and they went crazy. It made me feel good that we’re doing some good. I enjoyed it a lot.”