Approximately 115 seniors from Four Corners Upper School in Davenport will flip their tassels on May 25th.
The Coyotes are holding their graduation ceremony at the Family Christian Center at 10 a.m. in Clermont. It’s their fifth commencement.
The path for 10 seniors was a little different than most, including Salutatorian Isaiah Smith.
The charter school in Northeast Davenport offers a science/biomedicine program called Project Lead the Way. Those who spend four years in the program will receive medallions at graduation. Those with three years in the program will receive three red cords.
The students must have a GPA of 3.5 with honors classes or a 3.75 GPA to participate.
Instructor Kristen Fendone, who teaches the freshmen and sophomores, explained PLTW is a four-year progression with the principles of biomedical science and human body systems.
“It’s meant to give autonomy to the students,” she explained. “It’s so they can facilitate their own learning. They learn a skill, practice it and apply it in the real world.”
The program is all hands on. It includes a forensics unit where students investigate a fictitious death of a college student and determine the cause, manner, and mechanism of death.
The clinical aspect looks at different professions. Students would diagnose and treat a patient.
A project takes them through a pretend zombie apocalypse where they learn about infection control, the chain of an infection and crisis management.
With the human body systems, students make skeletons out of clay. They learn anatomy, physiology and work on case studies.
“They have to be able to learn things at a high level and it helps improve their reading comprehension,” Fendone said.
Instructor Karen Tripp has the juniors and seniors. Just four students will graduate from the four-year program. Covid played a part in the low number.
The juniors and seniors in the program study medical intervention and biomedical innovations. One of the topics is the difference between bacterial and viral infections, as well as the anatomy of the ear.
They also learn about cancer, the immune system and organ transplants.
“They do stuff they would do in college,” Tripp said. “It’s definitely an exciting program.”
Smith enjoyed the program.
“It’s a great jump start to my career,” he said. “I got a lot of learning with the human body.”
Smith received a full academic scholarship to the University of Southern California. He is the student body president and a basketball player who plans to study biological sciences.
He’s travelled to California several times.
“I really love it,” he said.
He finished with a weighted 4.5 GPA.
His parents, Monika and Jevon, are both in the medical/sciences field. Monika is a nurse practitioner while Jevon is a physical therapist.
Monika was nudging Isaiah to head to her alma mater at NYU, but Isaiah held out for his dream.
He may walk on to the Trojan’s basketball team where Bronny James will be playing.
“You never know,” he said. In the yearbook, Smith is voted Most Athletic and Most Likely to be Famous.
Valedictorian Emily Nagassar went through the Cambridge program at Four Corners. She was also dual enrolled in classes through Southeastern University and Valencia Community College. She also headed the yearbook staff.
Now she’s headed to Rollins College to study business management and earn her MBA in the 5-year program. She Valedictorian Emily Nagassar is headed to nearby Rollins College after earning a 4.63 weighted GPA.
“I want to own my own cosmetics company and work internationally,” she said.
While Nagassar grew up in Miami, her parents emigrated to the United States from Trinidad.
“It’s hard for others to come here,” said Nagassar. “I want to make a difference and make it matter. I want to serve a purpose for my parents. They didn’t go to college. They sacrificed for me, and I want to do better and make them proud.”
Nagassar woke up at 4 a.m. the day she was to take seven Cambridge tests she had to pass to graduate.
“I jumped for joy when I got the results,” she said.
Nagassar was voted Best Dressed and Most Likely to be late to Graduation.”