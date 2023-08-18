Each year, over 12,000 animals go into the care of the Polk County Animal Control, with many struggling to find homes afterwards. As such, the county is often looking for events to hold in order to boost adoption numbers. This past June the sheriff’s office hosted Adoptapalooza, and in July Animal Control threw an adoption party, both of which provided free adoptions and low-cost vaccines.
Now, they have taken these programs a step further and are providing free adoptions for the entire month of August as part of Clear the Shelters. The event is hosted nationwide by Telemundo and Comcast in order to help pets find a home.
In Polk County, the event has seen great success. Animal Control has been partnered with the television networks for years, and Marie Herbster, administrator at Animal Control, reported that they have been very helpful. “Actually, it has helped a lot. In our first week we did 83 adoptions.” she said in regard to August. Normal adoption rates are less than 40 per week. This event has more than doubled its numbers.
Herbster also reports that the event helps remove barriers, as each year in August they run a different promotion which makes adopting pets significantly easier for those who may have previously been unsure whether they should adopt or not.
Due to the large number of animals they receive, many shelters are overburdened and cannot provide space for all the animals who need it. As such, many end up roaming the streets, which can lead to them and other animals getting hurt.
When left as strays, cats kill over a billion birds and over six billion mammals yearly in the United States alone. Stray dogs are also a danger to wildlife as well as to people. Dogs can often catch and spread diseases such as rabies. If a stray dog bites a human, they could become infected as well.
In addition, they also often kill various wildlife and cause accidents by running through the streets, killing over 20,000 animals annually.
Adopting pets helps keep them off the streets and away from any bacteria or animals that may harm them. It also allows local ecosystems to heal from the damage that pets cause.
Events, like the one being held by the Polk County Animal Control this month, benefit animals everywhere and allow people to experience the joys of owning a pet.
For more information on the animals available for adoption or the services provided by Animal Control, you can reach them at (863) 577-1762 or their toll-free number, 1-888-275-8941. You can also email them at AnimalControl@polksheriff.org or visit them at 7115 de Castro Road Winter Haven, FL 33880.