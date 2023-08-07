Every person has a story to tell, and stories die with the person. Even between family members, stories are left behind with each generation and no one will ever know the interesting lives of the people before them.
Newer generations won’t know what the town they grew up in was like many years prior, and the places that even when long gone stay in the older generation’s heart.
The Davenport Historical Society has created a podcast titled “Front Porch Memories” that combats that problem.
On the first Monday of every month at 1:00 p.m., two or three pioneers sit together on the Rust Civic Center’s porch’s rocking chairs and talk about their memories growing up in Northeast Polk County. Those who are part of the podcast are age 75 and older and have lived in Polk County for over 50 years, so there are a lot of stories to tell.
Joyce R. Hunter is the Communication Coordinator and Resident Marker Chairman for DHS. She finds it particularly important the youth know the previous generations stories so that they aren’t lost.
“Nobody's gonna know. And they have funny stories. They have sad stories.” she expressed. “You know, back in the day, what did you do back in the day, granddaddy. And if grandad is not here anymore, you're not gonna know.”
Hunter worked at the University of Florida for Dr. Samuel Parker, the official historian at the University. One of the projects they worked on was oral histories throughout the world. The project focused on many different groups and ethnicities; it is through this project that Hunter got involved with wanting to preserve history.
Hunter herself had all types of stories to talk about that the newer generation wouldn’t have known. She talked about the Davenport community pool, and how everyone who used it took part in maintaining it and cleaning it.
Hunter also talked about Lewis W. Mathews who has a sports complex here in Davenport named after him. She talked about his love of baseball and how he would help kids play baseball, and he would buy balls, gloves and bags for the kids. “I imagine his wife got pretty mad at him sometimes because he wanted to help all these kids”.
The Davenport Historical Society already has five videos up on their YouTube account which shares their name. The videos can also be accessed by going to their website davenporthistory.org, clicking on the gallery tab, scrolling down to the text that says Front Porch Memories.
In the most recent video, Rodger Judy and Sarah Jane Stewart Zink sat to tell their own stories and talk about their lives and the lives of people they knew.
Judy was the son of a policeman. When he was about 12 years old, his mom would cook for the prisoners and he’d bring the food down to them. His dad was the only policeman and would answer calls from everywhere. “He’d get calls from all over the place, he’d go answer them,” said Judy. “He wasn’t supposed to, but he did”.
Stewart was the youngest of ten. When she was born many of her siblings were already married with families of their own. “I had a niece, my first niece, first grandchild for my mom and dad was just two years younger than me,'' she said. It was for this reason that Stewart grew up with her nieces and nephews.
Other videos include Baylis Carnes, Anne Weir Mertin and Bill Williams; Peggy Thompson Rocker, Linda Dudney Tyler and Douglas Woodward; Warren McKnight, Virginia McKnight Glass and Stephen Vickers; Howard Gill, David McClendon and Landis McClendon.
If anyone who is 75 or older and has lived in Polk County for over 50 years is interested in being part of the videos, they can contact either Joyce Hunter at 863-221-5352, Harriet Rewis Rust at 863-258-7800, Linda Dudney Tyler at 863-514-0886 or visit the Peter Rust Civic Center at 1 S. Allapaha Ave. Davenport, FL.