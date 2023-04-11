“It’s like wrangling squirrels,” jokingly said Davenport School of the Arts Middle School Drama Instructor Sandy Cain of producing Frozen Jr.
Yet she’s been producing school productions for 20 years, and she loves it as she watches the Frozen Jr. crew prepare for a run through.
Cain takes little credit.
“They are all amazing,” Cain says.
The actors, technicians, stage managers and many others, have remained after school until 5:30 p.m. every day since the crew started in January. As they get closer to opening night with dress rehearsals, their time together stretches to 7:30 p.m.
It’s a lot of work, time, fun and has benefits.
Davenport High School drama students earn community service hours with each production.
It’s not just that though.
“They are good mentors,” Cain said.
The high schoolers take Cain’s notes, learn the scenes and work individually with the actors.
“They need that feedback,” said Cain.
Many of the parents of students involved are employed in productions at nearby theme parks.
“It’s a nice thing we’ve got going on here,” said Cain.
In fact, Cain’s husband who is an audio technician at Disney, handles the audio at DSA.
“I tell them my vision and they just go with it,” Cain said.
The 17 songs in Frozen Jr. are a bit easier, thanks to the popularity of the movie and its music.
“You go to teach them the harmonies and so many of them already have it,” Cain said. “The audience is going to love the music.”
The students go home with a soundtrack and sing along with the voices. Then they get the performance track with just the music and use their own voices.
Many of the eighth graders continue their arts studies by attending Harrison School for the Arts.
In addition to the parents and high schoolers, there are past stagehands and cast members who return, sometimes a decade after they’ve graduated.
“We’re working as a team,” Cain said.
All the preparation and teamwork mean the “Ta Da!” moment will cause a big stir in the crowd.
“They will be amazed at the dress transformation,” Cain said of Elsa. “We’re really good at tricks. That’s because of the expertise of the parents who work in Orlando.”
“This teaches responsibility and discipline,” Cain says. “They take that back to their academics.”
The Frozen Jr. production, which features students from third to eighth grade, has two casts – which involves 120 actors. They are divided into the Icicle cast and Snowflake cast.
Most of the leads Kristoff, Elsa and the Queen, were recently accepted into Harrison School of the Arts. Davenport School of the Arts eighth grader Kylie Conklin was accepted to Harrison in the creative writing field.
Plus, student stage manager Brianna Gill, will graduate to be involved with Harrison’s technical theater.
“We have kids who are doing professional theater,” Cain said.
Cain praises the school’s backbone – the administration.
“It starts with principal Cindy Braaten, assistant principals Alicia Hughes and Christy Cotton,” Cain said. “We couldn’t do anything without their support. We’ve always had great support.”
The final moment on closing night will surely bring tears. The eighth graders will kiss the stage goodbye.
“It’s a tradition that started at the old DSA,” said Cain.
Frozen Jr. is held April 14-15 and 21-22 at 7 p.m. at 4751 County Road 547 in Davenport. The 2 p.m. shows are April 15 and 22. Tickets are $12. Tickets are on sale now. Visit davenportschoolofthearts.com and click on the seatyourself link.